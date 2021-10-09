Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Evergy were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,193,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,138,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,247,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,299,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,551,000 after acquiring an additional 61,710 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 116,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVRG stock opened at $62.01 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.88 and a 1-year high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.76.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

In related news, Director C John Wilder purchased 19,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,263,808.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Campbell purchased 7,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.66 per share, for a total transaction of $499,731.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 115,261 shares of company stock valued at $7,263,761 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

