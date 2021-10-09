Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stock Position in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 10,140 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.11% of Sientra worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sientra by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,642,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,994,000 after buying an additional 112,264 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sientra by 1,287.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,640,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,248,000 after buying an additional 2,449,948 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Sientra by 19.3% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,785,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sientra by 17.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,702,369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,551,000 after purchasing an additional 254,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Sientra during the first quarter valued at $11,419,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sientra alerts:

In other news, CEO Ronald Menezes acquired 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $40,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,800 shares in the company, valued at $3,530,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Oliver Christian Bennett sold 3,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $25,051.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,747.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 8,698 shares of company stock valued at $59,002 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink set a $8.24 price objective on shares of Sientra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sientra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.19.

Shares of NASDAQ SIEN opened at $5.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.12. Sientra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $9.14.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.27 million. Sientra had a negative net margin of 119.58% and a negative return on equity of 901.29%. Equities research analysts expect that Sientra, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sientra Profile

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.