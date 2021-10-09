Blair William & Co. IL Invests $618,000 in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 103.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,617,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,512,000 after acquiring an additional 62,904,267 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 769,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,837,000 after acquiring an additional 121,963 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,548,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 163.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 34,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 27.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 7,488 shares in the last quarter.

BBAX stock opened at $55.45 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF has a one year low of $44.74 and a one year high of $60.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.42.

