Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 109.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 280,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,787,000 after purchasing an additional 146,909 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 82.4% during the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,217,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,733,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 288,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,368,000 after purchasing an additional 24,152 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,706,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,948,000 after purchasing an additional 192,893 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 583.6% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 520,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,353,000 after purchasing an additional 444,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG opened at $59.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $65.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.89.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $315,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,879,431.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $25,884.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,333. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

