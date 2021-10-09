Blair William & Co. IL Sells 184 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 60.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 29,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,982,000 after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 33.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,228 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,516,000 after purchasing an additional 18,565 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 286.1% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 946 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter worth approximately $2,813,000. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex stock opened at $362.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.98, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $382.24 and its 200 day moving average is $399.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $312.33 and a 52-week high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $713.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.85 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TFX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.80.

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total value of $1,505,968.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,679.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total transaction of $3,381,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,081,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

