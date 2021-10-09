Blueshift Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 731.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,066 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Murphy USA worth $5,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 24.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,021,000 after purchasing an additional 307,858 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 196.3% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 241,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,933,000 after acquiring an additional 160,092 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 12.5% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,405,000 after acquiring an additional 123,782 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the first quarter valued at about $16,216,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 2,675.2% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 107,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after acquiring an additional 103,155 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Murphy USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $169.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.52. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $117.08 and a one year high of $172.39.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 40.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.65%.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

