Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys 47,832 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 47,832 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $3,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SQM. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 703.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

SQM stock opened at $51.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.15, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a twelve month low of $33.52 and a twelve month high of $60.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.54 and a 200-day moving average of $50.34.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.03 million. On average, analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SQM. TheStreet upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.57.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

