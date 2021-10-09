Blueshift Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 502.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,682 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 70.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,372,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,771,000 after buying an additional 2,634,302 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 60.5% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 5,024,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,252,000 after buying an additional 1,894,300 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 43.4% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,060,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,536,000 after buying an additional 1,834,283 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 2,521.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,782,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,550,000 after buying an additional 1,714,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 630.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,241,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,879,000 after buying an additional 1,071,617 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 43,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $5,116,719.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,292,323 shares in the company, valued at $153,101,505.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $141.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $119.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52 week low of $78.62 and a 52 week high of $125.23.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

