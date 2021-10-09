Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $4.75 Million in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 19,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in ResMed by 56.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,760,000 after purchasing an additional 20,123 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 12.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in ResMed by 8.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in ResMed by 12.6% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in ResMed by 81.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,578,000 after purchasing an additional 135,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America downgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. CLSA raised ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.67.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total value of $434,441.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,215,861.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.46, for a total value of $621,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,910 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,533 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $253.90 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.27 and a 1-year high of $301.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $279.54 and a 200-day moving average of $240.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.36, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

