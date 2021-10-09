Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $5.91 Million Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 31,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,906,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Global Payments by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,423,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,772,000 after acquiring an additional 436,041 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,268,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $800,472,000 after acquiring an additional 715,042 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Global Payments by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,726,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,710,000 after acquiring an additional 53,783 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,539,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,406,000 after acquiring an additional 60,110 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,383,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,510,000 after acquiring an additional 173,721 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In other Global Payments news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel purchased 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $173.48 per share, with a total value of $199,502.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan purchased 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $169.87 per share, with a total value of $500,437.02. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,477,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $219.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.35.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $159.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.96, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.00. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $153.33 and a one year high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.64%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.