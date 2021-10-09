BMO Capital Markets Cuts US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Price Target to $38.00

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Ecology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.
Shares of ECOL opened at $31.06 on Wednesday. US Ecology has a 1 year low of $29.89 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The company has a market cap of $978.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day moving average of $38.04.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in US Ecology by 1,670.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in US Ecology by 34.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in US Ecology by 25.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in US Ecology in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in US Ecology by 81.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.
US Ecology Company Profile
US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.
