BMO Capital Markets Cuts US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Price Target to $38.00

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Ecology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Get US Ecology alerts:

Shares of ECOL opened at $31.06 on Wednesday. US Ecology has a 1 year low of $29.89 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The company has a market cap of $978.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day moving average of $38.04.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $240.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.70 million. Analysts predict that US Ecology will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in US Ecology by 1,670.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in US Ecology by 34.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in US Ecology by 25.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in US Ecology in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in US Ecology by 81.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.