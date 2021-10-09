BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 76.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,110 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 64,598 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCEL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the first quarter worth $254,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 269,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 30.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,406 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 11,496 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the first quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 23.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,474 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

NASDAQ FCEL opened at $6.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.38. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 4.98.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.63 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 153.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

