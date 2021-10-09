BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 860 Shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in PetMed Express were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PetMed Express by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,217,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,171,000 after purchasing an additional 85,724 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PetMed Express by 6.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 986,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,696,000 after purchasing an additional 55,410 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in PetMed Express by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in PetMed Express by 2,711.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 359,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,628,000 after purchasing an additional 346,235 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PetMed Express by 4.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,189,000 after purchasing an additional 11,148 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PETS opened at $26.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.54. PetMed Express, Inc. has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $57.00.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $79.31 million during the quarter. PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 20.09%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PETS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PetMed Express in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut PetMed Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

PetMed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

