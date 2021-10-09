BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 18,022 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,289 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 18,022 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,571 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 68.7% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 52,278 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 21,292 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 12.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,772 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,133 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OCFC stock opened at $22.16 on Friday. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $25.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.00 and a 200-day moving average of $21.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $85.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.18 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OCFC. Stephens raised OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.81.

In other news, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.07 per share, for a total transaction of $38,140.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

