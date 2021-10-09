BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 7,247 Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,247 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCO. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 14.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,544,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,508,000 after purchasing an additional 200,606 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 17.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,271,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,319,000 after acquiring an additional 190,576 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 167,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,934,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,040,000 after purchasing an additional 106,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 175.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 143,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 91,469 shares in the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $50.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.45. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.14 and a 12-month high of $57.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $213.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.69%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCO. TheStreet downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

In related news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 32,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total value of $1,499,993.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 49,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,921.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

