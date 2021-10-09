BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €72.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BNP. Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays set a €48.30 ($56.82) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €59.91 ($70.48).

BNP Paribas stock opened at €57.00 ($67.06) on Friday. BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 1-year high of €69.17 ($81.38). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €53.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of €53.51.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

