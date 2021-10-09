Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.33% from the company’s previous close.
BCEI has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist lifted their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet lowered Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.80.
NYSE:BCEI opened at $50.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 2.14. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $52.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.43 and a 200 day moving average of $40.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62.
In related news, Director Paul Keglevic sold 10,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $437,339.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,729.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sandra Garbiso sold 4,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $219,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,794 shares of company stock valued at $729,720. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 16,610 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,397 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 28,095 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 25,934 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period.
Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile
Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?
Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.