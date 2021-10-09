Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.33% from the company’s previous close.

BCEI has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist lifted their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet lowered Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.80.

NYSE:BCEI opened at $50.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 2.14. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $52.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.43 and a 200 day moving average of $40.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $156.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Keglevic sold 10,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $437,339.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,729.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sandra Garbiso sold 4,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $219,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,794 shares of company stock valued at $729,720. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 16,610 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,397 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 28,095 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 25,934 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

