boohoo group (LON:BOO) PT Lowered to GBX 350 at Berenberg Bank

boohoo group (LON:BOO) had its target price cut by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 86.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BOO. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of boohoo group to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 410 ($5.36) in a report on Monday, July 12th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of boohoo group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, boohoo group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 435.56 ($5.69).

LON BOO opened at GBX 187.95 ($2.46) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 260.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 299.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.86. boohoo group has a 52 week low of GBX 185.03 ($2.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 378.90 ($4.95). The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

