boohoo group’s (BHOOY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BHOOY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded boohoo group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised boohoo group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of BHOOY opened at $52.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.93. boohoo group has a twelve month low of $52.00 and a twelve month high of $102.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.87.

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

