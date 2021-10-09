Boston Partners Cuts Position in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,345 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.56% of Vectrus worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vectrus by 4.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vectrus by 4.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Vectrus by 7.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Vectrus in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vectrus by 6.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 14th.

Shares of NYSE VEC opened at $50.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.65. The company has a market cap of $589.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.48. Vectrus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.70 and a 52-week high of $60.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $470.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.92 million. Vectrus had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 18.29%. On average, analysts forecast that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

