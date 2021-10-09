Boston Partners Cuts Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Boston Partners lowered its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 66.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,708 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 714.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total value of $259,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,657.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $1,189,568.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,779. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.55.

MCO opened at $362.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $375.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.21. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $253.17 and a 1 year high of $388.81. The stock has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

