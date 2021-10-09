Boston Partners Decreases Stake in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Boston Partners lowered its position in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,240 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 113,979 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Teekay Tankers were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 8.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,638,489 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,626,000 after acquiring an additional 131,480 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 13.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,242,789 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,276,000 after acquiring an additional 147,529 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 140,656.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,240,065 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,184 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers in the second quarter worth approximately $3,047,000. Finally, QVT Financial LP purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers in the first quarter worth approximately $2,553,000. Institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TNK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Shares of NYSE:TNK opened at $13.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $465.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $16.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.37.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $51.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.52 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 47.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

