Boston Partners Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Boston Partners reduced its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,578,698 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in AerCap were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the second quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 46.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the second quarter worth $57,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 216.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

AER stock opened at $59.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of -21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.42. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $24.29 and a 1-year high of $63.49.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. On average, analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

