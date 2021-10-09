Boston Partners Has $3.91 Million Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,087 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,845 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Popular were worth $3,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Popular by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,776,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,272,000 after purchasing an additional 351,097 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 370.9% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 425,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,945,000 after buying an additional 335,403 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the first quarter worth approximately $17,907,000. Arctis Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Popular by 30.6% in the first quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,023,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,962,000 after acquiring an additional 239,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,923,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,876,000 after acquiring an additional 231,143 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Popular news, Director Carlos Unanue sold 6,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total value of $516,641.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $605,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,352 shares of company stock worth $3,157,225. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Popular presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.67.

BPOP opened at $81.41 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $83.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.20.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $642.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.34 million. Popular had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 30.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

