Boston Partners Sells 18,107 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 22.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,028 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,107 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLWS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,185,000 after purchasing an additional 463,393 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 616,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,034,000 after acquiring an additional 165,258 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 1st quarter worth $3,478,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 451,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,457,000 after acquiring an additional 93,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 427.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 90,229 shares during the last quarter. 47.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

FLWS opened at $29.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.59 and its 200 day moving average is $31.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.72.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $487.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.95 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total value of $551,922.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas G. Hartnett sold 7,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $225,695.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,775,484.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 169,823 shares of company stock worth $5,407,846. Corporate insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc engages in the provision of gifts designed to help customers express, connect, and celebrate. The Company’s ecommerce business platform features the following brands: 1-800-Flowers.com �, 1-800-Baskets.com �, Cheryl’s Cookies �, Harry & David �, PersonalizationMall.com �, Shari’s Berries �, FruitBouquets.com �, Moose Munch �, The Popcorn Factory �, Wolferman’s Bakery �, Stock Yards � and Simply Chocolate �.

