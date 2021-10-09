Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Acquired by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,572,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 597,739 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $67,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In other news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $140,876.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 171,216 shares in the company, valued at $7,262,982.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total transaction of $8,960,397.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,216,810 shares in the company, valued at $98,803,221.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 582,582 shares of company stock worth $25,654,685 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.65.

BSX traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $43.16. 4,163,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,716,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.36 and its 200 day moving average is $42.90. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.