Bridgewater Associates LP Has $141.96 Million Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 52.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,211,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,629,765 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 0.9% of Bridgewater Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.50% of iShares Gold Trust worth $141,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $33.42. 11,034,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,633,562. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.08. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $37.30.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

