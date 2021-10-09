Bridgewater Associates LP Has $277.55 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,073 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Bridgewater Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $277,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $439.62. 3,056,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,359,672. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $323.72 and a 52 week high of $456.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $445.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $429.49.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

