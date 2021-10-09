Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases 29,105 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 54.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,105 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.10% of Align Technology worth $50,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $177,954,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 501,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $306,203,000 after buying an additional 325,499 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 998.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 262,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,152,000 after acquiring an additional 238,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,167,670,000 after acquiring an additional 213,951 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 39.8% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 667,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $361,648,000 after acquiring an additional 190,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upgraded Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $680.71.

Align Technology stock traded down $17.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $643.56. 258,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,247. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $697.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $630.45. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $322.87 and a one year high of $737.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a PE ratio of 73.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.26 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total value of $555,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,186 shares of company stock worth $15,459,858. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

