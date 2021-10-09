Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Position Increased by Accretive Wealth Partners LLC

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,827,000 after buying an additional 18,502 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 930,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,540,000 after purchasing an additional 53,315 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

BFAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $158.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.38.

NYSE BFAM opened at $156.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $182.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 435.56, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.85.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $441.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $458,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total transaction of $1,440,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

