Brokerages Anticipate Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $167.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) will announce $167.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $166.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $168.30 million. Bank of Hawaii posted sales of $165.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full year sales of $665.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $663.66 million to $666.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $667.09 million, with estimates ranging from $665.90 million to $668.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $167.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Shares of BOH stock remained flat at $$83.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 137,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.50 and its 200-day moving average is $86.28. Bank of Hawaii has a twelve month low of $53.00 and a twelve month high of $99.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.54%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total value of $496,823.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total value of $427,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at $8,627,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,833 shares of company stock valued at $5,039,018. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,414,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,109,000 after purchasing an additional 687,337 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,811,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,526,000 after purchasing an additional 312,013 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,288,000 after purchasing an additional 201,596 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,272,000 after purchasing an additional 175,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,860,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $325,146,000 after purchasing an additional 102,251 shares in the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

