Brokerages Anticipate Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.42 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) will announce $4.42 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.45 billion and the lowest is $4.38 billion. Colgate-Palmolive reported sales of $4.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full year sales of $17.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.42 billion to $17.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $18.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.00 billion to $18.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.69.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,448.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,304 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 34,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 385,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,407,000 after buying an additional 7,774 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 179,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,147,000 after buying an additional 19,180 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,487,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $29,561,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CL remained flat at $$75.59 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,327,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,286,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $86.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.47 and its 200-day moving average is $80.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

