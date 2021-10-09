Brokerages Anticipate Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.97 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) will report sales of $2.97 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.94 billion. Conagra Brands posted sales of $3.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full year sales of $11.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.90 billion to $11.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $11.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.03 billion to $11.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CAG shares. UBS Group downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $1,156,062.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,470,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 374,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,098,000 after acquiring an additional 55,051 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 8,242 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.72. 4,705,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,596,915. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $39.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.44 and a 200-day moving average of $35.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.35%.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

