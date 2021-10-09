Brokerages Anticipate CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) to Post $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) to announce earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.41. CoreCivic posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.72 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CoreCivic.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $464.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.09 million. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CXW. TheStreet upgraded CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 price objective for the company.

Shares of CXW traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,087,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,246. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average is $9.31. CoreCivic has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $12.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in CoreCivic by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the first quarter worth $2,263,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 1,184.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 176,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 163,177 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in CoreCivic by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 53,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Finally, Scion Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CoreCivic by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,955,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

