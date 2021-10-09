Brokerages Anticipate DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) to Post $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for DigitalBridge Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. DigitalBridge Group reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DigitalBridge Group.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 56.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%.

DBRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday.

In other news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc purchased 152,400 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $2,510,028.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 24.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 249,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 49,729 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth $13,046,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth $160,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth $2,441,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth $363,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DigitalBridge Group stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.70. 3,905,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,571,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.65. DigitalBridge Group has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $8.69.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DigitalBridge Group (DBRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.