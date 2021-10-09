Brokerages Anticipate Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) to Announce -$0.27 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) will report earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Panbela Therapeutics’ earnings. Panbela Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Panbela Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.82) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Panbela Therapeutics.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Panbela Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Panbela Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,363,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Panbela Therapeutics by 941.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 196,349 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in Panbela Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $425,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Panbela Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Panbela Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $71,000. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PBLA opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.24. Panbela Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The firm has a market cap of $26.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67.

Panbela Therapeutics Company Profile

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types.

