Brokerages Anticipate SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) to Announce $0.22 EPS

Brokerages expect that SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SFL’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.28. SFL reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SFL will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SFL.

Get SFL alerts:

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The shipping company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $116.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.69 million. SFL had a positive return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 21.52%. SFL’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

SFL opened at $8.21 on Friday. SFL has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $9.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. SFL’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of SFL by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,627 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SFL in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SFL in the 1st quarter valued at $1,275,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of SFL by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SFL by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,393 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after acquiring an additional 154,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.17% of the company’s stock.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SFL (SFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.