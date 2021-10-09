Brokerages Anticipate TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.54 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) will announce sales of $9.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.60 million. TransAct Technologies posted sales of $7.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full year sales of $37.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $37.35 million to $37.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $59.16 million, with estimates ranging from $58.88 million to $59.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TransAct Technologies.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.16% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $9.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TACT shares. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of TransAct Technologies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TACT opened at $13.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average is $13.37. The firm has a market cap of $124.53 million, a P/E ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 2.02. TransAct Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $17.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its position in TransAct Technologies by 25.3% in the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 60,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 136,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 79,720 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransAct Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,468,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC raised its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 10.9% during the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 329,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 32,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

