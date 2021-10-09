Brokerages Anticipate West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) to Announce $6.19 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) to post earnings per share of $6.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for West Fraser Timber’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will report full-year earnings of $27.85 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.53 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover West Fraser Timber.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.50 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WFG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. CIBC cut their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “action list buuy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.83.

Shares of WFG opened at $86.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion and a PE ratio of 9.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.60. West Fraser Timber has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.62%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

