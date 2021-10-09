Brokerages Anticipate Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.67 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will post $2.67 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $3.11 billion. Westlake Chemical reported sales of $1.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full year sales of $10.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.69 billion to $11.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.37 billion to $11.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

WLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Westlake Chemical in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

Westlake Chemical stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.47. The company had a trading volume of 674,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,923. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.47. Westlake Chemical has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $106.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.08 and a 200 day moving average of $91.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.97%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Albert Chao bought 3,000 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.21 per share, with a total value of $258,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 441,939 shares in the company, valued at $38,099,561.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 8.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 49.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 9,577 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Westlake Chemical by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,778,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Westlake Chemical by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Westlake Chemical by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,475,000 after purchasing an additional 168,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

