Brokerages Anticipate Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $288.39 Million

Analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) will post sales of $288.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Zumiez’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $292.00 million and the lowest is $286.20 million. Zumiez posted sales of $270.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zumiez.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $268.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.51 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZUMZ. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. B. Riley decreased their target price on Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zumiez currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $40.80. 242,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,972. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.22 and its 200 day moving average is $43.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.72. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $52.00.

In other Zumiez news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $109,767.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,987 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 787,743 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $38,592,000 after buying an additional 33,827 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,025 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 145.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 17,388 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 10,313 shares in the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zumiez

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zumiez (ZUMZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.