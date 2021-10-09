Brokerages Expect Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) to Post -$0.03 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Asure Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Asure Software also posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.09. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Asure Software.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.76 million. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASUR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Asure Software by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 287,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 13,281 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Asure Software in the first quarter worth approximately $879,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Asure Software by 66.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Asure Software by 19.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Asure Software by 15.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 884,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 116,524 shares in the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASUR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.07. 24,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,511. The stock has a market cap of $173.86 million, a P/E ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.48. Asure Software has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

