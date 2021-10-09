Brokerages Expect Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $69.06 Million

Brokerages expect Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) to post $69.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $68.80 million to $69.50 million. Duck Creek Technologies posted sales of $58.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full-year sales of $258.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $258.30 million to $259.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $300.87 million, with estimates ranging from $298.62 million to $303.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Duck Creek Technologies.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.81 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

DCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duck Creek Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.40.

NASDAQ DCT opened at $44.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.31 and a beta of -0.72. Duck Creek Technologies has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $59.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.85 and a 200 day moving average of $43.03.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $1,140,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 49,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $2,015,578.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 410,344 shares in the company, valued at $16,561,483.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,550 shares of company stock valued at $8,670,619 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCT. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 29.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,884,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,895,000 after buying an additional 3,358,546 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 87.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,481,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,448 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the second quarter worth about $63,912,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 102.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 500.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,201,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,524 shares during the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Earnings History and Estimates for Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT)

