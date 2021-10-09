Brokerages Expect Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $69.06 Million

Brokerages expect Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) to post $69.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $68.80 million to $69.50 million. Duck Creek Technologies posted sales of $58.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full-year sales of $258.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $258.30 million to $259.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $300.87 million, with estimates ranging from $298.62 million to $303.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Duck Creek Technologies.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.81 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

DCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duck Creek Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.40.

NASDAQ DCT opened at $44.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.31 and a beta of -0.72. Duck Creek Technologies has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $59.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.85 and a 200 day moving average of $43.03.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $1,140,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 49,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $2,015,578.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 410,344 shares in the company, valued at $16,561,483.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,550 shares of company stock valued at $8,670,619 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCT. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 29.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,884,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,895,000 after buying an additional 3,358,546 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 87.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,481,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,448 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the second quarter worth about $63,912,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 102.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 500.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,201,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,524 shares during the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duck Creek Technologies (DCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.