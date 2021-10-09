Brokerages Expect MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $721.22 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) will report sales of $721.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $720.24 million to $722.20 million. MKS Instruments reported sales of $589.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $749.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.84 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 22.64%.

MKSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 131.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 21,082 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 154,614 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in MKS Instruments by 1.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 860,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $159,574,000 after buying an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKSI traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $142.67. The stock had a trading volume of 243,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 5.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.53. MKS Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $106.00 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.84%.

MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

