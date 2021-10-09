Brokerages Expect Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.53 Million

Equities analysts expect Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) to report sales of $9.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.70 million and the lowest is $1.50 million. Sol-Gel Technologies posted sales of $2.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 349.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full-year sales of $16.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.90 million to $22.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $32.82 million, with estimates ranging from $27.50 million to $42.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sol-Gel Technologies.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 million.

SLGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sol-Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Sol-Gel Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLGL traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,689. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average is $11.00. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $16.69. The company has a market capitalization of $195.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.35.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

