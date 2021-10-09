Brokerages Expect Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) will report $68.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $68.64 million and the lowest is $67.73 million. Synchronoss Technologies reported sales of $68.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full-year sales of $277.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $275.22 million to $279.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $293.98 million, with estimates ranging from $290.13 million to $299.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $71.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.49 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 7.57%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNCR. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.25 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.53.

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.29. 507,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $201.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.96. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $6.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.95.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Santa Monica Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter worth $36,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter worth $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

