Brokerages Set Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Price Target at $14.00

Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Benefitfocus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, CFO Alpana Wegner sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $28,271.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,731.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 46,387.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,719 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 161.9% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the first quarter worth about $190,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Benefitfocus stock opened at $10.78 on Wednesday. Benefitfocus has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $17.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.07.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $60.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.21 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Benefitfocus will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. The company was founded by Mason R. Holland and Shawn A. Jenkins in June 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

