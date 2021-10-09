Brokerages Set Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) PT at $188.75

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $193.67.

GTLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, COKER & PALMER reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

In other news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $430,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,871,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,421,000 after buying an additional 527,570 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 876,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,197,000 after buying an additional 323,879 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 514,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,179,000 after buying an additional 264,882 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 960,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,786,000 after buying an additional 262,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 232,252 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS traded down $4.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $189.98. 225,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.83. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $70.63 and a twelve month high of $206.29.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.01 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.