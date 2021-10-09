Brokerages Set City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Price Target at $16.20

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.20.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of City Office REIT in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

CIO stock opened at $18.21 on Wednesday. City Office REIT has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $18.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.12 million, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

In other news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $76,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

