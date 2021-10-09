Brokerages Set Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Target Price at $46.00

Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GDEN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 18,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $992,274.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 260,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,806,547.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake L. Sartini II sold 11,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $597,652.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,863,363 over the last quarter. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment during the second quarter worth $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment during the second quarter worth $88,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 72.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 10,379.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GDEN traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.36. The company had a trading volume of 157,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,455. Golden Entertainment has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $54.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.62 and its 200-day moving average is $41.84. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $2.28. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $292.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.67 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

